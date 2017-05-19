Testing for men and women who would like to be Reserve Officers with the Longview Police Department happens tomorrow at Mark Morris High School. LPD officials say that this is a great way to serve the community, while also starting to learn the skills that a full-time officer needs. Reserve Officers are unpaid volunteers, but they have the same responsibilities and duties as a regular police officer. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and pass a background check. Candidates will need to pass written and physical exams, and then will need to commit to Reserve Officer Academy. After completion of the Academy, Reserve Officers are required to donate at least 12 hours per month to the department. Things get started at 9 tomorrow morning at Mark Morris; call 442-5800 if you need more information, or if you have other questions.