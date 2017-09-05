Two Longview Police Officers are on paid administrative leave, after they were involved in a fatal shooting this past Sunday night. The Cowlitz County Coroner confirms that Henry Stephen Rakoz, Jr., 47, of Longview died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, rounds that were fired as officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 3000 block of Olympia Way. Officers were called about a domestic violence incident at about 10:20 Sunday night, also hearing that the suspect might be armed. Witnesses report that the Officers confronted Rakoz in front of the house on Olympia Way, as he was armed with a weapon of some sort. They say that Rakoz apparently refused to obey the Officers, and continued to move toward the street. Multiple rounds were fired, with Rakoz being hit several times. The Officers were not hurt in the incident, and no other injuries were reported. It’s noted that Rakoz had been involved in a similar incident almost exactly one year ago, with Rakoz firing a rifle into the air during a domestic dispute. The Clark County Major Crimes Team is being brought in to investigate the incident.