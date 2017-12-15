Longview Police are posting photos of a man who’s suspected of using a stolen debit card at local stores. LPD posted a photo of the male suspect on Facebook yesterday afternoon, asking for its “community cadre of criminal catchers” to help identify this man. The case started last Sunday afternoon, when a man living in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue reported that his pickup had been prowled, and his wallet was stolen, along with other items. The thief apparently used the debit card that was inside the wallet to make purchases at the AM-PM on 15th Avenue, and at Jack in the Box, early on the morning of Monday, the 11th. Police also say that the suspect made several online purchases, and tried to buy gas at a local Shell station. The illegal transactions took place between 2:30 and 6 am on Monday, the 11th. The video from AM-PM provided full-length photos of the suspect, who’s described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a “chin-strap” beard. If you recognize this man, you’re asked to send a PRIVATE message to LPD, and to NOT post any names on the public Facebook page. Longview Police say that this is also a good reminder that you shouldn’t leave gifts or other valuables, whether it’s locked or not.