As they get ready to release the components of the 2018-2019 season, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is making a splash in advance, announcing that the Little River Band will be coming in September. Yesterday’s announcement on Facebook said “It’s the real deal,” announcing that LRB will be in town for a show on Friday, September 28th. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday morning, the 29th, starting at 11:30 am. Learn more on the Columbia Theatre Facebook page, or by going to columbiatheatre.com.