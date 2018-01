The Cowlitz PUD is hosting a “Lunch and Learn” event today, inviting community members and PUD customers to come in and get the latest on wintertime energy usage. Alice Dietz with the PUD says that they will have staff available to answer questions about winter bills, and they’ll also have information on how you can discover the right energy solutions for your home. Today’s “Lunch and Learn” will run from noon to 1 pm in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD; space is limited, so call 360-423-2210 to RSVP. A second “Lunch and Learn” event is being set up for Wednesday, February 7th.