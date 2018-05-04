Donald Lee Hogan, 65, of Kelso is under arrest, accused of trying to lure a 6 year-old Hillsboro girl into a sexual relationship. Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that this case got started about a week ago, when the father of the girl called Hillsboro Police, saying that he had learned of the contact from Hogan. The father also contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A HPD Detective contacted Cowlitz County, and they took over the contact, posing as the young girl. It’s alleged that Hogan sent sexually explicit pictures to the girl, along with graphic details about the kind of sex that he wanted to have with the “girl.” It’s claimed that Hogan told the “girl” that she should come to Kelso to have sex, and he gave her specific directions on how to get take buses from Hillsboro to Kelso. When Hogan arrived to meet the bus, he met detectives instead, and was taken into custody. When a search warrant was served at Hogan’s home, investigators claim to have found several sex toys, along with lingerie that was sized very small, possibly to fit a child. Hogan is now being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail.