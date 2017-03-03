It’s being reported that Clark County prosecutors will NOT seek the death penalty in the triple-murder trial that proceeding against Brent Ward Luyster, 35, of Longview. He’s accused of shooting and killing three people at a home in Woodland back in July, also wounding a fourth person. The Vancouver Columbian reports on the decision from Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik, who says that they will seek a sentence of life without parole. Golik tells the paper that they came to this decision after multiple meetings with the families of the victims, and he says that some wanted a death penalty case, by a majority felt that the life term was appropriate. The lengthy appeal process and the chances of reversal are listed as major reasons for NOT seeking the death penalty. After several postponements, Luyster is due in Clark County Superior Court for formal arraignment on Monday.