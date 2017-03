There’s another delay in setting the trial dates for accused triple-murderer Brent Ward Luyster, 35, of Longview, after he raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest involving his court-appointed attorney. The Vancouver Columbian reports on yesterday’s hearing. Luyster says that Jeff Barrar of Vancouver was involved in cases with Luyster in 1998 and 2005, and he doesn’t think that Barrar can represent him in this case. Luyster asked that his previous counsel be reinstated. Both of those attorneys withdrew from the case earlier this week, after the judge ruled that only one would be able to continue with the case. Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis ruled that only one attorney could stay on, after the death penalty was pulled off of the table. Luyster is due back in Clark County Superior Court today, where the attorney situation will be resolved. Luyster is accused of shooting and killing three people at a home in Woodland in July of last year.