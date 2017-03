A trial date for accused triple-murderer Brent Ward Luyster, 35, of Longview was set for mid-April in Clark County Superior Court, but that date probably will not stand. The Vancouver Columbian reports on yesterday’s hearing for Luyster, where new counsel was appointed for him. At a previous hearing, Luyster raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest for his court-appointed attorney; Judge Robert Lewis didn’t think that there was any conflict, but attorney Jeff Barrar did say that Luyster’s “ability to communicate was compromised,” and he withdrew. Chuck Buckley was appointed to represent Luyster, and a trial date was set for April 17th. Buckley says that he’s already had conversations about getting that date pushed back. The next court hearing for Luyster is currently set for Thursday, March 23rd.