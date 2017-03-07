Brent Ward Luyster, 35, of Longview is pleading “not guilty” to charges of murder, attempted murder, and other felony counts connected to a triple-killing that took place in July at a home in Woodland. Luyster is also looking for new legal representation after yesterday’s hearing in Clark County Superior Court. Prior to the hearing, the two defense attorneys filed a motion, asking that both be retained as counsel, even though Clark County is no longer seeking the death penalty. Judge Robert Lewis denied that request, citing the expense to taxpayers. At that point, both lawyers withdrew, saying that it would impossible for a single attorney to be ready to try this case by the summer. Luyster continues to be held without bail in the Clark County Jail, and is due back in court on Wednesday, when new counsel will be appointed, and trial dates will be set. Luyster is accused of shooting and killing three people and seriously wounding a fourth at a home in Woodland in July of last year. He also faces additional prosecution for allegedly trying to break out of jail earlier this month.