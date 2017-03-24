As expected, the new attorney for Brent Ward Luyster, 35, of Longview asked for and was granted a delay in his triple-murder trial, and it’s reported that Luyster was not happy with that decision. The Vancouver Columbian reports on the latest hearing with Luyster, where attorney Chuck Buckley was granted a request to set the trial back to October; it had been scheduled to start April 17th. Buckley says that the two attorneys that had been working on the case were planning to deal with a death penalty case, and he says that they hadn’t started any fact-finding. It’s reported that the prosecution plans to call 40 witnesses, and they have approximately 10,000 pages of discovery to go over. They say that Luyster objected to the set-over, but Buckley tells the judge that he should be ready to go in October. The judge in the case let Luyster know that his right to a speedy trial needs to be balanced with “effective assistance of counsel.” Even with the last attorneys, the judge says that the case wouldn’t be ready this spring, or even by the summer. Luyster is accused of shooting and killing three people at a home in Woodland back in July.