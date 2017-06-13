The man who is accused of killing three people and seriously wounding a fourth person at a home in Woodland is asking for additional legal counsel. The Vancouver Columbian reports that Brent Ward Luyster, 36, of Longview was in Clark County Superior Court yesterday morning, and that his attorney asked for assistance. Chuck Buckley told the judge that he thought that he could handle the case alone, but now he says that there are “issues” that make the case more complex. It’s reported that Judge Robert Lewis was surprised by the request, coming after he had already ruled that only one defense attorney could be on the case. Lewis didn’t rule on the request yesterday, saying that he would “take it under advisement.” Luyster is accused of shooting and killing three people at a home near Woodland last July, along with the wounding of the fourth victim. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case, but Luyster still faces multiple counts of aggravated murder and attempted murder.