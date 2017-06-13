The man who is accused of killing three people and seriously wounding a fourth person at a home in Woodland is asking for additional legal counsel. The Vancouver Columbian reports that Brent Ward Luyster, 36, of Longview was in Clark County Superior Court yesterday morning, and that his attorney asked for assistance. Chuck Buckley told the judge that he thought that he could handle the case alone, but now he says that there are “issues” that make the case more complex. It’s reported that Judge Robert Lewis was surprised by the request, coming after he had already ruled that only one defense attorney could be on the case. Lewis didn’t rule on the request yesterday, saying that he would “take it under advisement.” Luyster is accused of shooting and killing three people at a home near Woodland last July, along with the wounding of the fourth victim. The state is not seeking the death penalty in the case, but Luyster still faces multiple counts of aggravated murder and attempted murder.
Luyster Update
Posted on 13th June 2017 at 08:02
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta