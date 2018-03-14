The Longview Planning Commission has a special meeting this evening, where they plan to review requests connected to the proposal to convert the old Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant into a data mining center. The Planning Commission meets at 7 pm, where they will hold two public hearings on requests connected to the MiningSky proposal. The first deals with proposed Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code amendments that are being requested, while the second deals with a proposed zoning code amendment that would allow data centers in the city’s industrial districts. A third agenda item deals with side yard and front yard setbacks in the R-4 zones in the city. Tonight’s meeting is being held in the Training Room at the Longview City Hall, and the meeting is open to the public.