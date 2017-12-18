Longview Fire is still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on East Lynnwood Drive early on Saturday morning. Fire crews from LFD and from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were called to 2347 East Lynnwood just after midnight on Saturday, arriving to find the house more than 50 percent involved in fire by the time they started setting hand lines. They say that the family of four was able to safely escape, and they were taken in by neighbors as the fire attack commenced. Because of the fire on both levels of the home, they attacked the fire from the outside. The steep terrain surrounding the house made fighting the fire that much more difficult. It took about three hours to get the fire out, and to complete overhaul and investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, while the family works with its insurance company on salvage and recovery. The home appears to be a total loss; they haven’t released a dollar estimate on damage.