The Three Rivers Mall in Kelso is losing another major tenant, as the parent company of Macy’s announces that the local store is among 68 that are being shuttered nationwide. The closure announcement comes with Macy’s latest financial report, showing an overall downward trend for the company. Along with the closing of 68 stores, Macy’s is announcing the layoff of about ten thousand workers, eliminating layers of management to try and cut costs. Macy’s is planning to eliminate about 6,200 jobs, in addition to the 3,900 store associates that are being cut. The Macy’s store in Everett is also on the chopping block, along with the store at the Lancaster Mall in Salem. 57 people will be losing their jobs in Kelso, which first opened at the Three Rivers Mall in 1987. A Final Clearance Sale will begin on Monday, and will continue for approximately eight to 12 weeks. Associates that are displaced may being offered other jobs in the company; eligible employees are also being offered severance benefits.