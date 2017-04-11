Longview Police say that they’re trying to return a large amount of mail that was turned in yesterday morning. A woman called LPD a few minutes after 8 yesterday morning, reporting that she had found a large amount of mail in the area of Pacific Place. They say that the mail was apparently stolen from mailboxes in that area; a check of the pile shows that there are at least 20 separate residences involved. A Community Service Officer made an effort to return mail to as many citizens as they could contact. They’re also distributing booklets on ID theft to residents that were hit. Additional efforts to return this mail are planned today.