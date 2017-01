The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has three men in custody, claiming that the trio had been stealing mail in Multnomah and Washington counties. Sheriff Jeff Dickerson says that they launched an investigation after checks from a woman living in Warren were stolen, and then were deposited through a U. S. Bank ATM in Saint Helens. Dickerson says that the checks ended up in the account of Rodney Oates of St. Helens, and further investigation showed that 20 checks had been illegally deposited in Oates’ account between December 3rd and January 3rd. Security videos reported showed Oates and three other men depositing the checks; search warrants were served on New Year’s Day at a home in Warren and at an apartment in St. Helens. Dickerson says that large amounts of stolen mail and check stubs were found, also in a stolen pickup that’s been connected to these three men. They say “large amounts” of mail stolen from locations in Columbia City, Saint Helens, Warren, Beaverton, Scappoose, Portland and Hillsboro was recovered. Along with Oates, Michael Welch and Charles Lockridge III are also being charged. Dickerson says that there’s a fourth suspect, but that person has not yet been identified.