The Sheriff’s Office is looking into a vandalism incident that was reported yesterday morning in the 700 block of Headquarters Road, where someone apparently used some sort of explosive device to destroy the box. The call came in around 11:30 yesterday morning, but the incident apparently took place the night before. A neighbor reported that they were awakened by an explosion at about 3 am; Deputies say that this device had some power, with pieces and parts of the mailbox, post and hardware found up to 80 feet away from the detonation point. The cost of replacing the mailbox is put at $100; no suspects have been identified.