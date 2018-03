The flushing schedule around the City of Longview continues this week, with work being done in “Area #1” during this week. This is the area bordered by Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard, going from Oregon Way to Washington Way. Work is planned from 7 to 11 pm tonight through Thursday night; advisory signs will be posted in work areas. You’re advised to NOT use water while the flushing is being done, and be sure to flush your own pipes, to make sure any sediment that was stirred up will be washed out of the home pipes.