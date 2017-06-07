A combined effort by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force and the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit reportedly landed some major drug dealers last week, capturing more than five pounds of heroin and more than nine ounces of meth at a residence on Minor Road in Kelso. Cowlitz County Undersheriff Marc Gilchrist says that a search warrant was served last Thursday at 1636 Minor Road, where detectives claim to have seized 256 grams of meth, and 5.5 pounds of heroin. More than $4,700 cash was also seized, along with two vehicles. It’s estimated that the drugs have a street value of more than $250,000. Fahri Yasser Abdala Rosas, 29, and Neftaly Rosas-Guzman, 23, were arrested in the bust, booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of drug possession, along with counts for manufacture and delivery. Gilchrist says that they disrupted “Drug Trafficking Organization with direct ties to Mexico” in this bust; he says that the investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected.