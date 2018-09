The Longview School Calendar is back to 180 days, as the Longview School Board finalizes issues connected to the recently-settled teacher strike. A new contract with Service Employees International Union Local 925 was approved, and a revised school calendar was also approved. A Teacher In-Service Day that had been previously scheduled on October 12th will now be a class day. Conference Days that had been set for October 31st, November 1st and November 2nd will now be held November 7th to the 9th. Spring Conference Days in March are also being moved back a week, and will now be held on March 14th and 15th. A weather makeup day that had been scheduled for March 15th is eliminated. Three days of Christmas Break are lost, with school resuming on January 2nd, instead of January 7th. Records Day is being rescheduled from January 25th to February 1st. A weather makeup day that had been set for February 15th is now eliminated, and the last day of school is moved from June 13th to the 14th. Commencement is set planned for June 8th. The updated calendar and additional parent information is being posted on the Longview School District web page.