A Longview man claims that he was attacked and hit in the head outside of his home yesterday morning, hit with some sort of blunt object at he was warming up his car. The victim’s wife called Longview Police a few minutes before 6 yesterday morning, reporting that her husband was attacked outside of their home on Peters Drive. The husband says that he was walking over to start up the car when a man wearing “all-black” walked up from behind and hit the husband. The husband says that the object was about three feet long and about an inch wide, possibly a pipe or something similar. The husband says that he yelled at the suspect, who then ran off behind the house. The husband was not able to provide much information on the suspect, but he did say that the man was about six feet tall, and weighed 150 to 180 pounds. Police checked the area, but they didn’t find anyone.