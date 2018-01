A Longview woman was driving the car that struck and injured a Vancouver man late last night. The incident happened just before 11 pm last night in the southbound lanes of Interstate-5 near 179th in Vancouver. Patrick Briceno, 45, was walking northbound in the southbound lanes when he was hit by the car. Kathren Rintoul, 26, was at the wheel of the 2013 Dodge Dart four-door. According to the Washington State Patrol, Briceno will be charged with unlawful use of a limited access highway. Briceno was taken to Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver with injuries. His condition has not been updated this morning. Rintoul was not injured…