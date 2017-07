A Longview man was killed when his runaway truck ran over him yesterday. The accident happened early yesterday morning just after midnight at Signature Transport/Interstate Wood Products. According to the Kelso Police department 19-year-old Anthony Deverse died at the scene. Captain Darr Kirk says Deverse was working on the vehicle when it began to roll and he tried to get back into the vehicle. The pickup ran over him. Deverse was an employee at Signature and was apparently working on his personal vehicle during a break when the mishap occurred. He had recently been hired as a mechanic at the company. Police say there were no witnesses to the tragic accident.