A man came into a convenience store on Pacific Avenue in Kelso, claiming that he had been maced, but it was that man who ended up in jail. Kelso Police were called to the store in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue at about 11:15 last night, when Daryl Keith Bowen, 26, came in and said that he had been sprayed with mace or pepper spray. Store employees had described Bowen as “aggressive,” and as officers checked into this incident, they learned that Bowen had actually been the aggressor in the incident, and he was sprayed in self-defense. Bowen was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, and he’s currently being held on bail of $500.