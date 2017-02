They’re collecting and reviewing security videos from businesses that neighbor Manchester Brothers on Vandercook Way in Longview, after someone broke in and stole several guns. The break-in was reported at about 8:40 yesterday morning, when a driver for a nearby business noticed that the back door of Manchester’s had been kicked in. Longview Police responded and found that the building had been burglarized, and that a number of firearms had been taken. At this time, no suspects have been identified, but they are still going over videos collected from at least one nearby business.