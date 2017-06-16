The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is distributing photos of a man who was the subject of a huge manhunt that took place yesterday morning in the area of Sunset Way. This event got started at about 8 yesterday morning, when Deputies went to a lot in the 100 block of Lone Oak Road, to investigate a “suspicious person” report. They contacted Paul I. Harris, 26, who reportedly gave a false name at first. Deputies knew that the name was fake, and moved to arrest him. At that point, Harris sped from the scene, almost running over one of the Deputies in the process. They say that Harris sped onto Sunset Way, eventually crashing near Indian Hills Drive. Additional units were called in to set up a perimeter, while the County K-9 was also called in. Despite the extensive effort, Harris was not found. They say that he’s a transient that stays in the local area, a white male, 6’1” and 185 pounds, with short brown hair. They say that he has a history of violence, and should not be approached. Call 577-3092 if you have information on his whereabouts.