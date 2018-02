Randolph Lee Pritchard, 51, of Rainier is going to prison for more than six years, after pleading guilty to causing the death of Christopher Heller, 30, of Rainier back in 2015. On July 21st of 2015, Heller was assaulted and severely injured at a farm near Goble. A week later, he died from the head injuries that he received in that assault. In March of 2016, Pritchard turned himself in to authorities, reporting that he had been involved in the assault. On December 20th of last year, Pritchard pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter; the St. Helens Chronicle reports that Pritchard was sentenced to 75 months in prison, with credit for time already served. He will also have three years of post-release supervision. Authorities say that they may never know what led to Heller’s death, but it’s speculated that there had been a property dispute.