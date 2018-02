Wednesday, April 18th is reported to be the trial date for Dawson Dunn, 13, of Kelso, after the incident in October of last year, where the teen allegedly shot and killed Edgar Vasquez, 13, of Kelso. Today’s Daily News reports on the trial date in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court, reporting that the trial is currently scheduled to last two days, which is reported to be long for a juvenile case. They say that’s due to the large amount of evidence that will be presented. On October 14th of last year, Dunn allegedly shot Vasquez with a shotgun that he got from his parents’ bedroom; he reportedly pointed it at Vasquez and pulled the trigger during some horseplay, thinking that the gun was unloaded.