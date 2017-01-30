The road to the popular Marble Mountain Sno-Park is closed by a landslide, and it may be some time before the road re-opens. The Forest Service says that the slide happened around the 18th of this month, with snow and rocks coming across Forest Road 83 near the junction with Forest Road 81. The road is currently closed to vehicular travel, but they do say that snowmobiles can get through and get to the Sno-Park. They also say that seven feet of snow covers the Sno-Park, and the snow removal budget for that site has also been exhausted for the year. State officials say that a warming trend that’s predicted for this week could help show if the slide is mostly snow, or if it’s rocks. The makeup of the slide is a factor in who is responsible for removal. They’re hopeful that the road can be re-opened by the middle of next month.