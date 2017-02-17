Access to the popular Marble Mountain Sno-Park is once again available. Snow and other debris had closed Forest Road 83 earlier this month, cutting off access to the winter recreation area near Mount Saint Helens. The Forest Service went into an emergency reserve, getting ten thousand dollars to get a contractor to go up and clear the road and the parking lot at the Sno-Park. The contractor cleared the slide, which was made up mostly of rocks. That allowed the Forest Service to get in with a bulldozer and a snow blower, clearing the parking lots at Marble Mountain. Those lots have nearly 250 parking spaces, slots that are filled each weekend with people who are snowshoeing, snowmobiling, skiing or mountain climbing. Get the latest on Forest Road conditions and recreational access by going to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest web page.