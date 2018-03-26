More than 300 people took part in Saturday’s peaceful and orderly “March For Our Lives” demonstration, protesting gun violence in the schools and around the country. They were among the millions that took part nationwide; many of the Longview marchers were older, thought there were a number of students that also took part. Some of the signs included children saying “I am not a target,” while adults were saying that their children and grandchildren shouldn’t have to fear being shot while at school. While the event was billed as “anti-violence,” several attendees did talk about the need for stronger gun control. No counter-protests were reported in the local area on Saturday, though the Cowlitz County Libertarians did have a table set up, where they were handing out pocket copies of the Constitution. The Libertarians are setting up a demonstration for next Saturday at 11 am in the Civic Circle, called “Stand for the 2nd.” They’re inviting people to come and “stand with your countrymen against all forms of tyranny,” and a reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place.