Joining with events all across the country, a Longview “March For Our Lives” event is planned for tomorrow. The Longview March For Our Lives is planned for noon tomorrow, rallying in the Civic Circle on the plaza across from the Monticello Hotel. This is a rally against gun violence in the schools and across the country; organizers say that people who sign up for the event are pledging to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law. They say that confrontations will be de-escalated, and participants are agreeing to follow the orders of event marshals and local law enforcement.

The Cowlitz County Republicans are out with a statement regarding the March For Our Lives, critical of the event and its organizers. In the single-page statement, the local GOP re-affirms support for the 2nd Amendment, along with support for local children. They say that there has been an “assault” on freedoms, and they’re critical of Democrats for gun legislation that came up during this year’s legislative session. They say that no “counter march” is planned, but they urge people to become engaged, and to address “root causes of violence,” rather than imposing laws that restrict freedoms. The Cowlitz County Republicans say that it’s time to put “Solutions over Slogans,” and to promote policies that benefit, rather than restrict local communities.