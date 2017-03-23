The Longview School District is holding its annual “March into Kindergarten” event today, going from 5 to 6:30 pm at each elementary school in the district. New students and their families will be able to go to the schools and meet teachers, principals and classmates. Kindergarten prep materials will be handed out, and they will be able to register for the fall. District officials say that approximately 60 spots are available at each school. Parents will need to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records, along with a document that shows the student’s home address. Kids have to be five or older by August 31st of this year to register. Go to the Longview School District web page to learn which school you should go to, and to get more information.