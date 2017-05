After more than two years of work, the Draft Master Plan for facilities in the Longview School District has been adopted. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that this is a huge move, and helps provide a framework for the future of Longview Schools. District staff and the citizen-staffed Facilities Advisory Committee have been working this Master Plan since 2015; the first six chapters were adopted earlier this year, and the selection of an option for November’s bond measure helps to complete Chapter 7, the final chapter of the plan. The full Draft Master Plan for Longview Schools is now available for review.