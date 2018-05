Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is being joined by 17 other co-sponsors in putting forward a bill called the “Ending Maternal Mortality Act,” leading an effort to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity over the next decade. Beutler says that this is an ambitious plan to reduce the number of woman dying during childbirth by half over the next ten years, with the ultimate goal of eliminating preventable maternal deaths in the next 20 years. Beutler says that the bill is getting strong bipartisan support, with a Democratic Representative from Illinois signing on as a prime co-sponsor. This bill is just getting started, and has not yet been assigned for a committee hearing.