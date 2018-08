After five days alone in the woods near Mount St. Helens, wearing only sandals and a sweatshirt, Matthew Matheny of Warren, Ohio has been found alive. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that the 40 year-old was located in the search area off of the Blue Lake Trailhead, but they haven’t yet released details of how Matheny was found, or his condition. The recovery comes less than 12 hours after the Sheriff’s Office reported that they were coordinating cell phones record with modeling software, using that information to zero in on what would be probable search locations. Matheny has been evacuated by helicopter; the Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information later in the day.