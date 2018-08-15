The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that Matthew B. Matheny, 40, of Warren is still missing, but they are bringing in resources that could help to narrow the search. Sheriff Mark Nelson says that some new information “gives them hope” that there could be a positive result. Search coordinators have gone over cell phone records, indicating that the phone was in the area of the Blue Lake Trail. They have also had some witness reports come in, saying that they saw a man in gray clothing, matching the description of Matheny and consistent with the cell phone data. Search leaders are using special “virtual search” software that helps determine “most likely” areas for travel, which also helps to focus searchers on specific areas. Nelson says that they still need people to call in with tips, even if they are different than other reports. Deputy Zo Gladson has been assigned to the case, and all tips are being routed through him. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-577-3092 if you can help out.