MBT Appeal Lost

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning dealt a blow to Millennium Bulk Terminals on Friday, ruling against the company’s motion to move an appeal hearing from Olympia to Cowlitz County. The

Daily News has the story on Friday’s court hearing, where Millennium was asking to hold the hearings for its appeal of the denial of the Water Quality Permit in Kelso, rather than Thurston County. Warning denied that motion, ruling that the local courts don’t have the jurisdiction to rule on such a case. The ruling puts the case in front of the Pollution Control Hearings Board in Olympia, but attorneys for Millennium say that they plan to file for relief with the Washington Court of Appeals.