Officials with Millennium Bulk Terminals are confirming that last Friday’s negative ruling from the Shorelines Hearings Board will be appealed. Late last week, the SHB issued a summary judgement that upheld last November’s decision from the Cowlitz County Hearing Examiner, denying two key permits. The decision from the Hearing Examiner was based on the Environmental Impact Statement, which states that there are areas of harm from the proposed coal export facility, negative impacts that can’t be mitigated. Millennium contends that the Hearing Examiner made a mistake in relying on the assessment on the entire project, rather than the first two phases that are being submitted. In a response to last week’s ruling, Millennium President and CEO Bill Chapman says that the proposed terminal meets the standards set under the county’s Shoreline Master Program, but they claim that the Hearing Examiner didn’t use those criteria. Chapman says that they’re looking forward to presenting their case to a judge, where they expect to prevail.