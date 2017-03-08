Columbia Riverkeeper, the Washington Environmental Council and the Sierra Club are asking to be allowed to enter the court case involving the rejection of the aquatic lands sublease application for the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility. Right before leaving office, Public Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark rejected MBT’s aquatic lands sublease, citing a failure to provide requested information; he also questioned the company’s financial status. The Daily News reports that the three environmental groups are asking to be “intervenors” in the case, a status that would allow them to file briefs and appeal decisions connected to the case. The environmental groups are hoping to get a hearing on their request set for the 15th of this month, but that hearing has not yet been scheduled.