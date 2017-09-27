The coal export facility that’s being proposed at Longview’s old Reynolds Metals plant is near death after the Department of Ecology denied issuing a key permit for the project. Ecology issued a 20-page report yesterday, lining out the details and reasons for denying the Section 401 Water Quality Permit. DOE Director Maia Bellon says “There are simply too many unavoidable and negative environmental impacts for the project to move forward.” Specifically, officials with Ecology say that the terminal would have caused “significant and unavoidable harm” in nine areas, with negative impacts to air quality, vehicle traffic, vessel traffic, rail capacity, rail safety, noise pollution, social and community resources, cultural resources and tribal resources. Millennium can appeal this decision to the Environmental and Land Use Board of Appeal, and the company has already announced plans to do just that.

Reactions to the decision are strong on both sides of the project. Millennium Bulk Terminals President and CEO Bill Chapman is strongly critical of the report, saying that the Department of Ecology “appears to have intentionally avoided decades of law and practice defining the Clean Water Act,” and also ignored positive impacts that were lined out in the Environmental Impact Statement. Chapman says that the decision isn’t based on coal; they contend that Ecology is looking at impacts on rail and vessel traffic far outside of the project boundaries, but are still within historic traffic numbers for this region. Chapman says that they remain committed to moving this project forward, and will continue to pursue permits. MBT officials say that they’re confident of eventually getting a “fair and unbiased decision, based on the facts.”

Opponents of the project are cheering the decision from Ecology, saying that it’s a huge victory in the fight against fossil fuels and a “cleaner future.” A statement from Rebecca Ponzio of the Washington Environmental Council says that the decision “reflects the will of the people,” referring to the more than 200,000 comments that were received on the project EIS. She also says that the decision reflects “the facts on the page,” saying that this project is bad for Washington, and is bad for the climate.