The Department of Ecology is announcing that the final water quality permit for existing operations at Millennium Bulk Terminals in Longview has been issued. Special notations came with yesterday’s announcement, emphasizing that this permit covers operations that are already ongoing at the facility in West Longview, and is NOT connected to the company’s application for a coal export terminal. MBT conducts a number of operations at the old Reynolds Metals facility, including the handling of alumina that goes to Alcoa in Wenatchee, and coal that is used by the Weyerhaeuser facility in Longview. This new permit has an effective date of March 1st. The final permit can be examined at the Longview Library and at the Department of Ecology headquarters in Olympia. A 30-day period to appeal this permit is now open.