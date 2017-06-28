Millennium Bulk Terminals is re-applying for the Water Quality Permit that was denied by the Department of Ecology, looking for a second chance to obtain that permit, which is one of the big keys for their coal export terminal project. The Department of Ecology announced yesterday that Millennium Bulk Terminals is re-applying for “401 Water Quality Certification” on the project in the four thousand block of Industrial Way. Ecology says that MBT is withdrawing its previous request, and is re-applying, with no changes reported in the project proposal that was rejected earlier. A 30-day public comment period is now open; it’s noted that if you provided public comments under the previous application, you do not need to re-submit them. New comments are also welcome. Get more information on the Department of Ecology federal permit web page.