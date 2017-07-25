A man who’s challenging for the Third District Congressional seat that’s currently held by Jaime Herrera Beutler plans to be in Longview this evening. From 6 to 8 pm today at the Longview Public Library, Democrat Jim McDevitt of Vancouver plans to hold a “Community Town Hall,” focusing on what he says are “concerns within our district,” also talking about how well the government is or isn’t working for its citizens. McDevitt says that this evening’s discussion will focus on federal issues, working from a “progressive perspective.” He also says that this will be a “facilitated discussion,” to help ensure that the event will be civil and inclusive for all participants. McDevitt says that this is intended as a “listening forum,” so that he can hear the stories, issues and concerns of the people. Again, Jim McDevitt’s Community Town Hall will run from 6 to 8 pm at the Longview Library, and is open to anyone that is interested.