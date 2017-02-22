The J. H. Kelly company of Longview reportedly has come in with the low bid for construction of the building that will house a new McMenamins hotel, restaurant and brew pub at the Port of Kalama. Construction bids for the building were opened last week, and J. H. Kelly reportedly came in with the low bid of $7.3 million. The port will construct the building, and then the Portland-based brewery chain would lease and operate the facility. The bid is a bit over original estimates on the project; it’s reported that some negotiations will be held before the deal is finalized. Project managers say that they’re still on track to get building permits from the City of Kalama in the next few weeks, and to get this new McMenamin’s open by this fall.