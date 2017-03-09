J. H. Kelly of Longview just landed another choice contract, chosen by the Port of Kalama to construct the building that will be leased to McMenamins. At yesterday’s meeting, the Port of Kalama Commissioners accepted the $6.8 million bid from J. H. Kelly to construct the building that will house the restaurant, brewery and hotel that will bring the “McMenamins Kingdom” to Cowlitz County. J.H. Kelly will put the building together, then McMenamins will lease the building from the Port; they also expect to spend about $3 million on the facility before it opens. Groundwork is already done, and main construction is expected to begin within 60 days.