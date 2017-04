It wasn’t a hugely-publicized event, but a couple of hundred people did gather in the rain yesterday afternoon at the Port of Kalama, celebrating the groundbreaking for the new McMenamins that’s going in on the banks of the Columbia. Along with the groundbreaking and project kickoff, they also put a time capsule into place during the event. McMenamins is now in the process of building a brewery, hotel and restaurant next to the totem poles in Kalama, just a few feet from where the original Pyramid Brewery was located. They’re planning to open this facility in the winter of next year.