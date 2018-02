Your chance to become a part of the “McMenamins Kingdom” happens today in Kalama, as an Open Hiring Call for the new McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge take place. The Open Call happens between 11 am and 6 pm today at the Port of Kalama headquarters, located right next to the new brewpub and hotel that’s being built on the banks of the Columbia River. Officials with McMenamins say that they’re hiring for a variety of positions, including servers, bartenders, front desk staff, housekeepers, catering, sous chef, assistant managers and other positions. McMenamins bills itself as a “unique, fun environment,” with both seasonal and long-term employment and advancement opportunities. Benefits are also available. McMenamins says that the Kalama Harbor Lodge is on track to open on April 20th.