The Port of Kalama is now announcing that the lease with McMenamins is complete, and that construction of the hotel and brewpub will begin in the next 60 days. They say that the facility, which will be built in between the Port of Kalama offices and the Kalama Totem Pole will feature a 40-room hotel, meeting rooms, a gift shop, a restaurant, a brewery and a rooftop brewpub. There will also be another 500 square-foot pub, located at the Port of Kalama’s Ahle’s Point. They plan to incorporate Kalama’s Hawaiian heritage in the building, modeling it after the historic Pioneer Inn, in Lahaina, Maui. Port Executive Director Mark Wilson says that this will not only be a fantastic dining and recreation option, but it will also be a significant economic benefit to the community. This will be the 55th location in the “McMenamins Kingdom,” joining eight other locations in Washington, and 45 in Oregon.